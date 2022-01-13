AP EdCET Counseling 2021 schedule released, here’s how to apply

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE has started the registration process for AP EdCET Counseling 2021 process. The registration process was started on January 11 and will end on January 17, 2022. Candidates who want to register online for the counseling round can do it through the official site of AP EdCET on edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

The option selection link will be activated on January 19 and will be activated till January 20, 2022. The seat allotment result will be available to candidates on the official site on January 23, 2022, <strong>as per the notice</strong>. Candidates who want to apply for the counseling round can follow these simple steps given below.

<strong>Direct link to apply here</strong>

AP EdCET Counseling 2021: How to apply

Visit the official site of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test on edcet-sche.aptonline.in.

Click on candidate’s registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to login through login details.

Fill up the application form, upload the documents and pay the registration fees.

Once done click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates will have to pay ₹1200/- - (for OC/BC) and Rs.600/- (for SC/ST/PH) through online by credit card/debit card/(or) net banking through the “Pay Processing Fee” link in the website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of Andhra Pradesh Education Common Entrance Test.

