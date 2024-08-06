 AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Web option entry for Phase 1 begins today, seat allotment on August 12 - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Web option entry for Phase 1 begins today, seat allotment on August 12

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Aug 06, 2024 08:59 AM IST

AP ICET 2024 counselling web option entry for Phase 1 begins today, August 6, 2024. Check how to enter the options here.

Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education, APSCHE will begin the AP ICET 2024 counselling web option entry for Phase 1 on August 6, 2024. Candidates who want to enter the options can find the link on the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Web option entry for Phase 1 begins today

As per the official schedule, the last date for exercising of web options are till August 9, 2024. The change of web options can be done on August 10, 2024. The options will be frozen on August 10, 2024.

The seat allotment list for first phase counselling will be released on August 12, 2024.

The reporting to colleges after first phase counselling will be done from August 13 to August 16, 2024. The classwork will commence from August 13, 2024.

AP ICET 2024 Counselling: How to enter web options

To enter the web options, candidates can follow the steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of AP ICET at icet-sche.aptonline.in.
  • Click on AP ICET 2024 counselling registration link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Now enter the web options and click on submit.
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

AP ICET examination was conducted on May 6, 2024 and the answer key was released on May 8. The objection window was closed on August 10, 2024. The AP ICET results was announced on May 30, 2024.

The counselling registration was started on July 26 and ended on August 4, 2024. AP ICET counselling is held for candidates who are seeking admission into MBA/MCA Programmes. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP ICET.

News / Education / Admission News / AP ICET 2024 Counselling: Web option entry for Phase 1 begins today, seat allotment on August 12
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 06, 2024
