AP POLYCET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today at appolycet.nic.in, here’s how to check

Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh will release AP POLYCET 2024 seat allotment result. Candidates who have applied for final phase counselling process can check the seat allotment result through the official website of AP POLYCET at appolycet.nic.in. AP POLYCET 2024 seat allotment result releasing today, here’s how to check (Representational image)

The official notice reads, “The allotment of seats will be released and placed on the website on 16-07-2024 after 6 p.m.”

The allotments will be processed on the date mentioned in the notification based on merit, category, sex, Local area, special reservation category etc and will be placed in the web.

AP POLYCET 2024 seat allotment result: How to check

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of AP POLYCET at appolycet.nic.in.

Click on AP POLYCET 2024 seat allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the self reporting and reporting at college can be done from July 18 to July 20, 2024.

The Department advises to exercise options for interested Polytechnics/courses as vacancies may arise in the process of allotment in addition to the left over seats.

The registration process for final phase counselling was started on July 11 and ended on July 13, 2024. The certificate verification was also done during the same time period. The option entry was started on July 11 and ended on July 14. For more related details candidates can check the official website of AP POLYCET.