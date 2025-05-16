Archit Dongre’s UPSC strategy: How AIR 3 cracked the exam with VisionIAS’ guidance, smart planning and passion

Cracking a competitive exam like the UPSC is a delicate blend of talent, hard work, and smart strategies. Natural aptitude can provide a strong foundation, but consistent effort and intelligent planning truly make the difference. Hard work builds endurance and deepens understanding, while smart work ensures efficient use of time and resources. Analysing past papers, refining answer-writing skills, and staying updated with current affairs are crucial elements. Talent may open the door, but only perseverance and strategy can lead one through. Ultimately, success in UPSC lies in the synergy of innate ability, relentless dedication, and a well-structured approach. Archit Dongre cracked UPSC with AIR 3 using VisionIAS strategy, discipline and focussed preparation.

For aspiring candidates, learning how All India Rank 3 Archit Dongre achieved success can offer valuable insights and serve as a true eye-opener. Archit, who ranked third in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024, is among the best performers in all India. His achievement shows a path defined not only by intelligence but also by clarity of thought, disciplined effort, and a consistent approach over all stages of the exam.

Archit, a student of the VisionIAS Classroom Foundation Course, recently spoke with candidates at VisionIAS during a Topper's Talk event. He revealed in this insightful discussion important techniques that influenced his exam readiness.

Watch: Archit Dongre (AIR 3) – VisionIAS Topper Talk

Archit Dongre shared his UPSC preparation journey during VisionIAS Topper Talk, offering valuable insights.

Leap of faith: From corporate career to civil services

A careful review of Archit's long-term goals helped him to define his path to civil services. Working in the IT industry, he discovered he was attracted to the larger influence and variety of public service. Following a first effort that barely missed the Prelims cutoff, he persisted with fresh intensity and obtained All India Rank (AIR) 153 in his second effort, joining the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Driven to help more broadly and armed with insightful knowledge, he gave it another go and came out with All India Rank 3.Underlying this consistent performance was a well-crafted UPSC preparation path anchored in foundation-building, time management, and frequent assessment.

VisionIAS Classroom Foundation Course: Developing Strong Fundamentals

Archit credits the disciplined learning and thorough support he received at VisionIAS for a major component of his success. The basics he needed to succeed was regular classroom sessions, planned test series, and tailored mentoring feedback.

Speaking at the VisionIAS Toppers' Talk, Archit Dongre (AIR-3) explained: "Fundamental concepts and clarity will come from your Foundational Class Notes.”

VisionIAS General Studies Foundation Course

Key insights from Archit's Topper Talk: UPSC preparation strategies

Time management discipline is not negotiable: Whether your aspirations are full-time or you balance your job with preparation, careful time management is absolutely essential. If working, strategically schedule study times: early mornings, late evenings, and maximize weekends.

Consistent, high-quality study hours should take front stage. For GS, a set schedule including optional answer writing, even physical exercise helps build momentum.

Master Prelims with Foundation, practice and revision: Prelims sometimes call for the ability to confidently and accurately attempt a wider range of questions. Although educated guessing is important, it has to be based on thorough practice on rigorous mock tests and strong conceptual knowledge.

Equally crucial is the extensive post-test analysis, in which strategy is refined and gaps are found to indicate actual improvement. Using high-intensity simulations like Abhyaas, which improve mental readiness to negotiate uncertainty, help exam temperament. At last, PYQ's analysis reveals UPSC's main areas of concentration, thus guiding more intelligent and coordinated preparation.

Fuel your optional choice with real interest : Allow your main compass to be of real interest when choosing your optional subject. Archit chose philosophy since he really enjoyed it, which gave him a natural drive to delve deeply and commit long study hours.

: Allow your main compass to be of real interest when choosing your optional subject. Archit chose philosophy since he really enjoyed it, which gave him a natural drive to delve deeply and commit long study hours. Embrace consistent answer writing early on: Practice answer writing early and not waiting for complete UPSC syllabus completion. Start early—even with limited subjects—and develop consistency by means of daily classroom assignments. Emphasize logical structuring of answers, comprehension of question demand, and use pertinent statistics and diagrams.

While using reference to toppers copies can help further improve content depth and presentation, regularly practicing with PYQs helps match your writing with UPSC's expectations.

Manage multiple resources with clarity : Archit underlined the need of following few primary sources in a time where plenty of new materials and continuous additions keep coming. His approach was simple: depend mostly on foundation class notes for conceptual clarity; add standard book or classroom UPSC study materials; and include current affairs without overwhelming.

: Archit underlined the need of following few primary sources in a time where plenty of new materials and continuous additions keep coming. His approach was simple: depend mostly on foundation class notes for conceptual clarity; add standard book or classroom UPSC study materials; and include current affairs without overwhelming. Strategic revision and note-making : Revise old topics as you learn new ones in a cyclical sequence. Revise the pertinent UPSC syllabus carefully before mock tests. Especially for the last weeks, make brief, need-based notes to enable frequent, quick revisions. This method sharpens recall and increases retention.

: Revise old topics as you learn new ones in a cyclical sequence. Revise the pertinent UPSC syllabus carefully before mock tests. Especially for the last weeks, make brief, need-based notes to enable frequent, quick revisions. This method sharpens recall and increases retention. Get a resilient attitude and give wellness top priority: Since UPSC is a marathon and requires constant mental strength. Find delight in the learning process, keep the course by scheduling intentional breaks to prevent burnout. With 40–45 minutes of daily exercise and a good diet, keep physical fit since both directly affect output. Along with disciplined self-study, a supportive peer group helps to increase drive and reinforce learning.

Since UPSC is a marathon and requires constant mental strength. Find delight in the learning process, keep the course by scheduling intentional breaks to prevent burnout. With 40–45 minutes of daily exercise and a good diet, keep physical fit since both directly affect output. Along with disciplined self-study, a supportive peer group helps to increase drive and reinforce learning. Approach the interview with genuineness and DAF-centric preparation: Your interview preparation is modelled by your DAF, or detailed application form. Get ready completely on every one of the points your DAF mentioned. Although personality develops over time, committed practice through simulated interviews helps to improve presentation techniques and confidence. It's always better to be honest even if you don't know an answer. Real confidence comes from being honest and from preparation.

From a working professional to IPS and ultimately securing AIR 3, Archit Dongre's UPSC preparation path reflects the power of strategic planning, consistent effort, and real passion. His UPSC strategy was based on structure, introspection, and a delight of learning rather than on short cuts. Archit's timeless UPSC guidance—stay disciplined, enjoy the process, and never stop evolving—offers whether you're just starting or honing your road map.

FAQs: Archit Dongre UPSC AIR 3, 2024 How did Archit Dongre take the decision to pursue UPSC? After reviewing his long-term objectives, he quit his IT job, joined VisionIAS foundation course and cracked UPSC in his third attempt with AIR 3 after securing AIR 153 in his second.

How did Archie Dongre prepare for the preliminary exam? He focussed on conceptual clarity, practiced PYQs and mocks like Abhyaas to develop exam temperament, and improved through detailed post test analysis.

How did he approach the preparation for optional subjects? Archit's sincere interest in philosophy led him to pursue it, which supported extended periods of concentrated study and a deeper comprehension.

How did he write his Mains answer? He started writing answers early, used diagrams and statistics, organised them logically, and improved the content with daily practice and PYQs.

How did he balance his well-being and revision? To stay consistent, he prioritized mental fitness through exercise, breaks, and peer support, used cyclical revision, and took brief notes.



Disclaimer: This article has been written in collaboration with Vision IAS.