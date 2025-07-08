BCECEB DCECE Polytechnic Provisional Seat Allotment Results 2025 today, here's how to check, know important dates

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, is scheduled to release the Round 1 provisional seat allotment results 2025 for DCECE (PE). Candidates who filled their choices for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination – Polytechnic Engineering will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. BCECEB DCECE Polytechnic Provisional Seat Allotment Results 2025 will be declared on July 8, 2025. Check other important dates here,

Also read: 101 Indian students get Erasmus scholarships for higher education in Europe

As per the official schedule, after the seat allotment results are out, the following events will take place:

July 9, 2025: Receiving of objections from candidates on Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result and filling of objection through candidates' registered email on objection.bceceboard@gmail.com. July 11, 2025: Publication of Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result July 11 to 15, 2025 Downloading of allotment order for Round 1 July 12 to 15, 2025: Documents Verification and Admission for Round 1 July 20, 2025: Round 2 provisional allotment results

Also read: MHT CET Counselling 2025: Last date to apply today at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

BCECEB DCECE Polytechnic Seat Allotment Results 2025: How to check provisional allotment list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the provisional allotment results for Round 1

Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. On the home page, click on the link to download the round 1 provisional allotment results 2025 for DCECE - PE. Enter your credentials to log in, ad submit. Check your provisional allotment results for Round 1 displayed on your screen. Download and keep a printout for future reference.

Also read: Single parent and worried about your child? Here's how a strong parent-school partnership can make all the difference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BCECEB.