BCECEB DCECE Polytechnic Provisional Seat Allotment Results 2025 today, here's how to check, know important dates
BCECEB is scheduled to release the DCECE Polytechnic Engineering Provisional Seat Allotment Results 2025 for Round 1. Check steps to download below.
The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board, BCECEB, is scheduled to release the Round 1 provisional seat allotment results 2025 for DCECE (PE). Candidates who filled their choices for Diploma Certificate Entrance Competitive Examination – Polytechnic Engineering will be able to check the seat allotment results on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
Also read: 101 Indian students get Erasmus scholarships for higher education in Europe
As per the official schedule, after the seat allotment results are out, the following events will take place:
- July 9, 2025: Receiving of objections from candidates on Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result and filling of objection through candidates' registered email on objection.bceceboard@gmail.com.
- July 11, 2025: Publication of Round-1 Final Seat Allotment Result
- July 11 to 15, 2025 Downloading of allotment order for Round 1
- July 12 to 15, 2025: Documents Verification and Admission for Round 1
- July 20, 2025: Round 2 provisional allotment results
Also read: MHT CET Counselling 2025: Last date to apply today at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
BCECEB DCECE Polytechnic Seat Allotment Results 2025: How to check provisional allotment list
Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the provisional allotment results for Round 1
- Visit the official website of BCECEB at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
- On the home page, click on the link to download the round 1 provisional allotment results 2025 for DCECE - PE.
- Enter your credentials to log in, ad submit.
- Check your provisional allotment results for Round 1 displayed on your screen.
- Download and keep a printout for future reference.
Also read: Single parent and worried about your child? Here's how a strong parent-school partnership can make all the difference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of BCECEB.
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News