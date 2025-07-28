BDS admission: List of top dental colleges in India
For those who want to study BDS, here is the list of India's top institutions for Dental courses as per the NIRF rankings
The counselling process for all India quota MBBS seats through NEET UG 2025 is underway. Several states have also started the counselling process for state quota seats.
With a limited number of MBBS seats, not all candidates will be able to secure admission. In such a scenario, many will look at alternative options. Bachelor of Dental Surgery or BDS is one of them.
For those who want to study BDS, here is the list of India's top institutions for Dental courses as per the NIRF rankings:
Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi
King George`s Medical University, Lucknow
Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru
SRM Dental College, Chennai
Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi
Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar
Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore
JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru
Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Chennai
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore
Govt. Dental College, Nagpur, Maharashtra
M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Uttar Pradesh
Government Dental College, Bangalore
Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai
Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar
Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak
Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha, Maharashtra
Govt. Dental College, Mumbai
Yenepoya Dental College, Mangaluru
Panjab University, Chandigarh
Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai
KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences, Belgaum
Christian Dental College, Ludhiana
SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Dharwad, Karnataka
SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, Chennai
Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu
Government Dental College, Ahmedabad
Mahatma Gandhi P.G. Institute of Dental Sciences, Pondicherry
Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College and Hospital, Pune
Bapuji Dental College & Hospital, Davangere Karnataka
Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad
Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu
Army College of Dental SciencesMore Details, Secunderabad
