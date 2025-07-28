BDS admission: List of top dental colleges in India

The counselling process for all India quota MBBS seats through NEET UG 2025 is underway. Several states have also started the counselling process for state quota seats. List of top dental colleges in India (Freepik, for representation)

With a limited number of MBBS seats, not all candidates will be able to secure admission. In such a scenario, many will look at alternative options. Bachelor of Dental Surgery or BDS is one of them.

For those who want to study BDS, here is the list of India's top institutions for Dental courses as per the NIRF rankings:

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Manipal

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, Delhi

King George`s Medical University, Lucknow

Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

A.B.Shetty Memorial Institute of Dental Sciences, Mangaluru

SRM Dental College, Chennai

Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi

Siksha `O` Anusandhan, Bhubaneswar

Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore

JSS Dental College and Hospital, Mysuru

Meenakshi Academy of Higher Education and Research, Chennai

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore

Govt. Dental College, Nagpur, Maharashtra

M.S. Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences, Bengaluru

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh Uttar Pradesh

Government Dental College, Bangalore

Dr. M. G. R. Educational and Research Institute, Chennai

Government Dental College, Thiruvananthapuram

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, Bhubaneswar

Postgraduate Institute of Dental Sciences, Rohtak

Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education and Research, Wardha, Maharashtra

Govt. Dental College, Mumbai

Yenepoya Dental College, Mangaluru

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Nair Hospital Dental College, Mumbai

KLE Vishwanath Katti Institute of Dental Sciences, Belgaum

Christian Dental College, Ludhiana

SDM College of Dental Sciences & Hospital, Dharwad, Karnataka

SRM Kattankulathur Dental College, Chennai

Chettinad Dental College and Research Institute, Kelambakkam, Tamil Nadu

Government Dental College, Ahmedabad

Mahatma Gandhi P.G. Institute of Dental Sciences, Pondicherry

Bharati Vidyapeeth (Deemed to be University) Dental College and Hospital, Pune

Bapuji Dental College & Hospital, Davangere Karnataka

Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies, Faridabad

Adhiparasakthi Dental College and Hospital, Kancheepuram, Tamil Nadu

Army College of Dental SciencesMore Details, Secunderabad