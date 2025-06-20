Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Third allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to check list here

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 20, 2025 02:28 PM IST

CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: The third and final allotment list has been released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link to check is given below. 

Consortium of NLUs has released the third provisional allotment list for CLAT 2025 counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process, and have so far not accepted seats in the first and second round can do so in the third and final round by visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Candidates can check the third allotment list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link is also given here. (HT file)
CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Candidates can check the third allotment list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link is also given here. (HT file)

As per the consortium, if a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat and wants to accept it, he/she has to ‘Freeze’ the seat allocation.

“In order to ‘Freeze’ their seat in the Third round of the Admissions Counselling Process, the candidate must pay the Non-refundable Confirmation Fee of Rs. 20,000 (Twenty thousand) within the stipulated time in the Admissions Counselling…," the consortium said. 

Also read: AP PolyCET counselling 2025 begins today, know where to apply, documents needed

As per the official schedule, the payment of confirmation fee to the consortium for Freeze options and admissions by NLUs for the Third and Final Allotment List can be made till June 23, 2025 up to 1 PM.

Direct link to check CLAT 2025 Third Provisional List 2025

Candidates will have to pay the remaining University Fee (after adjusting the Counselling Registration Fee and Confirmation Fee) to the NLU concerned by June 27, 2025.

In case a candidate does not want to participate in the Counselling Process, he/she may choose to ‘Exit’ the Admissions Counselling Process.

Furthermore, if a candidate who has been allotted a seat does not exercise any of the options (Freeze, Float and Exit) within the specified time, they will be considered to be not interested in the Admission Counselling Process. 

Also read: JoSAA Counselling Revised Schedule 2025: Last day for Round 1 fee payment on June 22, Round 2 seat allotment on June 25

This will automatically result in their non consideration of their candidature for admission, cancellation of their currently allotted seat, and removal of their name from the admission counselling process. 

The central admission process conducted by the consortium will be closed after the third round of the admissions counselling process.

Candidates who are satisfied with the counselling process can proceed for the admission process and with the prescribed documents. 

Also read: RPSC admit card for School Lecturer released, steps to download

CLAT Counselling 2025: Steps to check third provisional list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the third provisional list: 

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check CLAT Counselling 2025 third provisional list. 

3. The third provisional list will be displayed as a PDF. 

4. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference . 

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CLAT 2025. 

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Admission News / CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Third allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to check list here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On