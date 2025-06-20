CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Third allotment list released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, direct link to check list here

Consortium of NLUs has released the third provisional allotment list for CLAT 2025 counselling. Candidates who have applied for the counselling process, and have so far not accepted seats in the first and second round can do so in the third and final round by visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2025 Counselling 2025: Candidates can check the third allotment list on the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The direct link is also given here. (HT file)

As per the consortium, if a candidate is satisfied with the allotted seat and wants to accept it, he/she has to ‘Freeze’ the seat allocation.

“In order to ‘Freeze’ their seat in the Third round of the Admissions Counselling Process, the candidate must pay the Non-refundable Confirmation Fee of Rs. 20,000 (Twenty thousand) within the stipulated time in the Admissions Counselling…," the consortium said.

As per the official schedule, the payment of confirmation fee to the consortium for Freeze options and admissions by NLUs for the Third and Final Allotment List can be made till June 23, 2025 up to 1 PM.

Candidates will have to pay the remaining University Fee (after adjusting the Counselling Registration Fee and Confirmation Fee) to the NLU concerned by June 27, 2025.

In case a candidate does not want to participate in the Counselling Process, he/she may choose to ‘Exit’ the Admissions Counselling Process.

Furthermore, if a candidate who has been allotted a seat does not exercise any of the options (Freeze, Float and Exit) within the specified time, they will be considered to be not interested in the Admission Counselling Process.

This will automatically result in their non consideration of their candidature for admission, cancellation of their currently allotted seat, and removal of their name from the admission counselling process.

The central admission process conducted by the consortium will be closed after the third round of the admissions counselling process.

Candidates who are satisfied with the counselling process can proceed for the admission process and with the prescribed documents.

CLAT Counselling 2025: Steps to check third provisional list

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to check the third provisional list:

1. Visit the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to check CLAT Counselling 2025 third provisional list.

3. The third provisional list will be displayed as a PDF.

4. Download the PDF and keep a printout for future reference .

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of CLAT 2025.