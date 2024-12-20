CLAT Counselling 2025 registration ends today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check seat allotment result date

Consortium of NLUs will end the CLAT Counselling 2025 registration on December 20, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of Consortium of NLUs at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The link to apply will remain active till 10 pm today. CLAT Counselling 2025 registration ends today, check seat allotment result date

The first seat allotment list will be out at 10 am on December 26, 2024. The payment of confirmation fee to Consortium for Freeze and Float options and Admission by NLUs for the First Allotment List will be done from December 26 to January 4, 2025.

CLAT 2025 counselling schedule out at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check admission dates here

Candidates must login to their CLAT account on the website of the Consortium of NLUs (the “Consortium”) and validate that they have been invited for counselling during each round. The Consortium shall not be responsible for any undelivered emails/SMSs.

CLAT Counselling 2025: How to register

To apply for the counselling round, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on the login link and enter the required details.

Now register for the counselling round.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application or registration fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for general category candidates is ₹30000/- and candidates belonging to ST/ SC/ OBC/ BC/ EWS/ PWD categories are required to pay Rs. 20,000/-. Payments can only be made online after logging in to the CLAT 2025 portal through the Consortium website.

Only candidates who have successfully completed the registration process for the Admissions Counselling Process will be considered for the allotment of seats. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.