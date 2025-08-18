DME MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result today at dme.mponline.gov.in

The Department of Public Health and Medical Education, Madhya Pradesh will announce the MP NEET UG round 1 seat allotment result today, August 18. Once declared, candidates can check the MP NEET round 1 allotment result on the DME MP website- dme.mponline.gov.in. DME MP NEET UG round 1 allotment result today(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Previously, the MP NEET round 1 seat allotment result was scheduled for August 6, but it was postponed.

As per the revised schedule of MP NEET counselling, fresh registrations and profile, registration details editing were allowed between August 7 and 11.

The department released a revised state merit list of registered candidates on August 12.

MP domicile and registered fresh candidates were allowed to fill out and lock their choices between August 13 and 15.

Candidates who get a seat in the first round of MP NEET counselling need to report in person at the allotted institute for document verification and admissions between August 19 and 23.

They can resign or cancel their admission online at the college level between August 19 and 24.

At the time of admission, they can also exercise the option for degradation of seats in the second round.

MP NEET UG Counselling 2025: Steps to check round 1 seat allotment result

1. Go to the official website, dme.mponline.gov.in.

2. Open the UG counselling page and then the allotment list link available on the home page.

3. Click on the round 1 allotment list link. If asked, provide your login details.

4. Submit the details. The seat allotment result will be displayed.

5. Check your seat allotment result and download the allotment order.

For more information, candidates can check the official website of DME, MP.