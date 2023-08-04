Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU) has announced that it has launched two short-term certificate courses for the Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) sector. DSEU launches short-term advance certificate courses for Electronics sector

Launched in collaboration with Elios Healthcare, these courses are industry aligned which grant level 5 and 6 National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), DSEU said.

These courses will include 75 hours of theory classes at the DSEU campus, and a paid on-the-job training of 225 hours, DESU said in a press statement.

The university has informed that the courses will start at the Okhla II campus, under theCentre of Excellence Agriculture (CoE Agri).

“We are delighted to unveil the Certificate Courses in ESDM, which will play a pivotal role in fulfilling the demand for skilled manpower in the electronic manufacturing industries. The course not only addresses the growing demand for skilled professionals in the industry but also aligns perfectly with the Government of India's Make in India program,” said Dr. Ashok Kumar Nagawat, Vice-Chancellor of DSEU.

“By fostering innovation, imparting industry-relevant knowledge and promoting entrepreneurship, we are contributing to the nation's vision of self-reliance and a thriving electronic manufacturing ecosystem. Together, we are shaping a brighter future for our students and reinforcing India's position on the global technological landscape. Through these courses, we aim to empower the youth with the necessary skills to excel in this rapidly evolving sector,” he added.

Around 100 students have already enrolled for these courses and over 50+ companies from across the country have shown interest to offer on-job-training (paid) and job offers to the students of these courses, DESU said.