DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025: First cut-off list released, online admissions begins today, check details here

Delhi University's Non-Collegiate Women's Education Board (NCWEB) has released the first cut-off list for admissions to B.A. (Programme) and B.Com courses. Candidates who applied for the admission process can check the first cut-off list on the official website at du.ac.in. DU NCWEB UG Admissions 2025: The first cut-off list has been released. Candidates can check via the direct link here. (File Photo)

As per the cut off list, Miranda House is among the top colleges to have secured the highest cut-off for BA (Programme) History + Political Science, with 85% for General category, 75% for OBC, 70% for SC, ST and PwD, and 75% for EWS candidates.

In the second spot is Hansraj College that has a cut-off of 81% for General, 74% for OBC, 71% for SC and ST, 70% for PwD, and 74% for EWS candidates.

Also read: Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration for Round 1 begins at cgdme.in, direct link to apply here

For BA (Programme) Economic + Political Science, Miranga House again has bagged the top spot with a cut-off of 85% for General, 70% for OBC, 68% for SC, 65% for ST and PwD, and 70% for EWS candidates.

In B.Com courses, the cut off of Miranda House is 82% for General, 76% for OBC, 72% for SC and ST, 76% for EWS, and 71% for PwD candidates.

Whereas the cut-off for Hansraj College is 84% for General, 75% for OBC, 70% for SC and ST, 75% for EWS, and 70% for PwD candidates.

Admissions from July 29, 2025

Meanwhile, as per the official notice, online admissions is scheduled to commence from Tuesday, July 29, 2025.

It may mentioned here that Delhi University has also released the second round of allocations for its undergraduate admissions under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) 2025.

Also read: SSC revises dates of skill and proficiency tests, here's when exams will be held, check notice

News agency PTI reported that a total of 87,335 students have been allotted seats across colleges and programmes.

According to DU officials, the second list accommodates not only fresh preferences but also takes into account newly-vacated seats, giving thousands of aspirants another opportunity to secure their preferred colleges or programmes, the PTI report added.

Also read: AP EAMCET Counselling 2025: Final phase registration ends tomorrow at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website of Delhi University.