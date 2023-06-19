Home / Education / Admissions / HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2023 out on hscap.kerala.gov.in

HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment result 2023 out on hscap.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2023 10:41 AM IST

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023: As many as 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list, an official statement said.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023: Directorate of General Education (DGE) Kerala has announced first round allotment result of the Higher Secondary Centralised Admission Process (HSCAP) Plus One or Class 11 admissions. Candidates can check HSCAP Kerala Plus One first allotment results on hscap.kerala.gov.in or admission.dge.kerala.gov.in.

HSCAP Kerala Plus One First Allotment Result 2023: Class 11 admission list out on hscap.kerala.gov.in (Praful Gangurde/HT PHOTO/For representation)
“First Allotment Results(Both Merit Quota & Sports Quota) Published. Read Instruction for more Details,” as per a message displayed on hscap.kerala.gov.in.

A total of 4,60,147 valid applications were received for 3,03,409 Class 11 seats in Kerala and 2,41,104 candidates have been allotted seats in the first list and 62,305 seats remain vacant for further admission rounds, as per an official statement

As per a previous press release, candidates selected in the first round can apply for admission between June 19 and 21.

Allotment information can be obtained through ‘Candidate Login-SWS’ and through the 'First Allot Results' link in the candidate login, it said.

Direct link to check HSCAP Kerala Plus One 1st allotment result 2023.

HSCAP has also released higher option cancellation and selective higher option cancellation forms on the website.

Login credentials required to check Kerala Class 11 first allotment result are username, password and name of the district. For further information, applicants can visit the official website.

