Monday, Jul 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
IGNOU re-registration window for 2024-25 session closing today at ignou.ac.in. direct link to apply here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma, New Delhi
Jul 15, 2024 01:47 PM IST

IGNOU stated that registered candidates can log in with their ID and password, fill up the application form and submit the prescribed fees online.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will be closing its re-registration window for the July 2024-25 session today. Candidates who wish to submit their applications have their last chance to do so on the official website at ignou.ac.in.

IGNOU re-registration window for 2024-25 session closes today at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Apply via direct link below. (File image)
IGNOU re-registration window for 2024-25 session closes today at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in. Apply via direct link below.

Notably, online admission is being made for IGNOU’s masters, bachelor, PG diplomas, diplomas, and certificate programmes, and online re-registration of all masters and bachelors for the 2024-2025 session.

DIRECT LINK TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS

Earlier, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the senior regional director of IGNOU Regional Centre, Chandigarh, had stated that students should re-register for the subsequent year/semester to continue their studies. For the re-registration process, the candidate must register himself/herself on the official website—onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.

Registered candidates can log in with their ID and password and fill up the application form and submit the prescribed fees online. In case an applicant faces any difficulty, he/she can approach the office of the regional centre for support.

STEPS FOR IGNOU APPLICATION SUBMISSION

  • Visit the official website at onlinerr.ignou.ac.in.
  • Click on the “New Registration’ button to proceed.
  • Candidates need to provide their correct mobile number and e-mail ID.
  • Registered candidates can enter their Username and Password to log in.
  • Choose courses carefully. Candidates need to go through the Programme Guide for details of the courses on offer.
  • Change of course at a later stage may result in loss of time available to you for your studies, states IGNOU.
  • Pay the online fee while maintaining due caution. Online fee payment can be done through UPI, including the BHIM App.
  • In case online payment does not get updated, candidates are advised to not make the second payment immediately and wait for a day, check the payment status, and then decide.
  • In case payment is done twice for the same application, one of the payments shall be refunded to the account.
  • Download and keep a printed copy of the payment confirmation page.

For more information, visit the official website.

Exam and College Guide
