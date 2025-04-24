IIMK’s Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and AI for Managers: Get skills to unlock leadership potential

Global businesses are evolving rapidly to stay competitive, with Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (AI) leading the way. This digital shift connects old business methods with the future, making operations smarter and more efficient. AI plays a crucial role in streamlining operations, automating tasks, and unlocking new opportunities. Early adoption of AI can fuel growth, enhance decision-making, and ensure businesses remain ahead in an increasingly dynamic world. Leaders and managers must adapt to stay competitive and address emerging challenges. Embracing AI is no longer optional but essential for success. Those who act early will be at the forefront of shaping the future of business. Advance your career with IIMK’s certificate in Data Science and AI, designed for modern managers.

IIM Kozhikode’s Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence is a timely solution, as it equips students and professionals with the skills required for digital transformation. This programme provides the knowledge to master AI and data science, enabling participants to apply essential tools in practical scenarios. They will learn how to drive change, remain competitive, make better decisions, develop superior products, and progress in their careers while adding value to their organisations.

The relevance of this programme is further underscored by the rapid growth of the data science and AI sectors. According to an IBEF report, the global AI market was valued at US$ 59.67 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 39.4%, reaching US$ 422.37 billion by 2028. In India, the AI market is projected to reach US$ 7.8 billion by 2025. This programme helps professionals grasp the fundamentals of AI and data science, utilise crucial tools, and gain practical insights to enhance decision-making and advance in their careers. IIM Kozhikode’s programme is designed to prepare participants to lead in the future of business by fostering both career progression and organisational success

Programme Highlights

What makes this programme stand out? Discover its key features and benefits to understand how it can add value and make a lasting impact on your career.

Prestigious IIM Kozhikode Certification: Ranked 3rd in the NIRF India Rankings 2024 and globally recognised in QS rankings and FT Rankings for its MBA and EMBA programmes, IIM Kozhikode stands for excellence. Only participants scoring 70% or above are awarded this esteemed certification.

Comprehensive curriculum: This programme offers a complete learning experience with pre-recorded videos, assignments, quizzes, hands-on industry tools, Generative AI content, doubt-clearing sessions, and four industry-backed capstone projects for practical knowledge and real-world application.

Hands-on learning: The highlight of this programme is its focus on hands-on training in Data Science and AI. Participants will learn to design, implement, and monitor AI projects while gaining real-world insights from industry experts on Machine Learning and Generative AI applications. They will learn about Tableau, Matlab, Pandas, and Seaborn and be 4 Industry-backed Capstone projects.

Integrated with Generative AI: This programme blends Data Science and AI with Generative AI, giving students an edge. It includes special electives on Gen AI and 10 hours of Generative AI content with doubt-clearing sessions. Key tools like Midjourney, ChatGPT, Gemini, and DALL·E 2 are covered in detail for real-world application.

Flexible, self-paced learning: Access recorded sessions from top IIM Kozhikode faculty and learn online at your own pace over 8 months, dedicating just 5-6 hours per week.

Network with peers: You will get to connect with professionals from different industries, share insights, and build strong networks to grow your career and gain valuable knowledge.

Globally Renowned Faculty: IIM Kozhikode is a globally recognised institute, known for its top faculty and strong programmes. It ranks among the best, offering world-class education and industry-relevant learning.

Key Programme Outcomes

By the end of the 8-month IIMK Professional Certificate Programme in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence for Managers, professionals will have developed practical skills to:

Learn to apply data science, ML and AI techniques to solve real-life business problems.

Develop a strong understanding of DS and AI concepts, selecting the best models for various scenarios.

Gain practical experience in identifying, designing, implementing, and monitoring DS and AI projects.

Collaborate with industry experts to explore the technical and business uses of ML and Gen AI.

Who is this programme for?

This programme is ideal for professionals aiming to advance in Data Science and AI. It is particularly beneficial for mid to senior-level managers looking to lead end-to-end Data Science, ML, and AI projects while solving complex business challenges. Consultants can enhance their expertise to manage clients more effectively, while entrepreneurs and small business owners can learn to integrate Data Science, Machine Learning, and AI into their business strategies, products, and applications to stay competitive.

Programme Details

Programme Start: June 30, 2025

Duration: 8 Months, Online

Programme Fee: ₹1,69,000

Eligibility: Minimum Graduate or Diploma Holder (10+2+3) in any discipline

About IIMK

The fifth IIM to be established by Govt. of India in 1996, IIMK started its academic journey in 1997 with its flagship Postgraduate Program (PGP). The Institute is on a high growth trajectory today, offering the widest range of academic programs in the field of management education. These include Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD), Executive PG Programmes, Management Development Programmes and Faculty Development Programs. IIMK set up a Satellite campus at Infopark, Kochi, in 2013 dedicated to Executive Education. IIMK has also the unique distinction of launching a PhD (Practice Track) programme for working professionals besides bringing in new dynamic courses like one-year Post Graduate programme in Business Leadership (2019) MBA in Finance and MBA in Liberal Studies & Management (2020). The institute is also home to IIMK LIVE, a first-of-its-kind startup incubation programme, the Indian Business Museum and six other Centres of Excellences encompassing diverse areas. IIMK is ranked 3rd as per NIRF India Rankings 2024: Management. The institute also made its global debut for its flagship MBA and EMBA programme in the 2020/21 QS World University Rankings. In 2023, IIM Kozhikode also broke into Top-100 in Financial Times Ranking for Masters in Management (MBA) and gained 9 spots in 2024 to reach global #68. The Institute also attained global rank #70 in the FT Open Enrollment Programme for 2024. The Institute is globally accredited by EQUIS (EFMD) and AMBA (UK).

About Emeritus

IIM Kozhikode is collaborating with an online education provider, Emeritus, to offer a portfolio of high-impact online programmes. Working with Emeritus gives IIMK the advantage of broadening its access beyond their on-campus offerings in a collaborative and engaging format that stays true to the quality of IIM Kozhikode. Emeritus’ approach to learning is built on a cohort-based design to maximise peer-to-peer sharing and includes video lectures with world-class faculty and hands-on project-based learning. More than 300,000 students from over 200 countries have benefitted professionally from Emeritus’ programmes.