JMI Admission 2022: Registration for non-CUET courses begins, direct link

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), New Delhi, has started the registration process for the 2022-23 session for non-CUET courses. Candidates can visit jmi.ac.in and jmicoe.in for more information.

The last date for submission of applications is May 12.

The university had earlier announced that admission to 10 courses will be through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

These courses are: BA (Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) History, BSc in Biotechnology and BVoc (Solar Energy), BSc (Hons) Physics and BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature.

Entrance tests to courses not covered under the CUET will be conducted by the institution from June 2.

JMI admission 2022: Apply here

How to apply for JMI admission 2022

Go to jmicoe.in Click on the 2022-23 admission link under the ‘Admission’ tab. First register and then sign in to fill the application form, upload documents and pay the application fee. When completed, take a printout of the application form.

Candidates should keep these details ready to complete the application process:

Email id

Mobile no

Scanned photo

Scanned signature

Credit card, Net banking or ATM-cum-Debit card.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON