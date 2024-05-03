JNU Admissions 2024: Apply for postgraduate courses at jnuee.jnu.ac.in, steps to apply & eligibility criteria here

Registrations for postgraduate courses at Jawaharlal Nehru University began on May 1, 2024. Aspiring candidates can submit their applications for the course of their choice by visiting the official website at jnuee.jnu.ac.in before May 27, 2024. Admissions for PG courses underway at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). (HT File)

Students interested in applying for various postgraduate courses such as Master of Arts (MA), Master of Science (MSc), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and more will be shortlisted based on their CUET PG marks.

Steps to apply:

1.Go to the official website of JNU at jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

2. Register yourself in the space provided by entering the details asked.

3. Fill out the application form.

4. Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the prescribed size.

5. Make the application fee payment.

6. Download and keep a printout of the application form for further need.

Eligibility criteria:

To be eligible, candidates must meet certain requirements. These are as follows:

1. For MA: To apply for MA courses, candidates need to hold a Bachelor’s degree and a minimum of 50 percent marks in a 10+2+3 pattern of education from a UGC- UGC-recognized institute, along with a CUET PG score.

2. For MSc: Candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree with 55 percent marks in any specialization, apart from a CUET PG score to apply for the MSc course.

3. For MCA course, candidates must have a BCA/ bachelor’s degree in computer science engineering or an equivalent degree with at least 55% marks. Alternatively, they should have a B.Sc./ B.Com./ B.A. with Mathematics at 10+2 Level or graduation Level with at least 55% marks.

For more information, candidates can visit the official website.