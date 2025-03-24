KVS Admission 2025: Last day for Balvatika 1 & 3 registration at kvsangathan.nic.in, direct link here

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) will be closing the window for Balvatika 1 & 3 admissions on Monday, March 24, 2025. Parents and guardians who wish to apply for the admission round can do so through the official website of KVS at kvsangathan.nic.in. KVS Admission 2025: The direct link to apply for Balvatika 1 & 3 registration is given here.

It is to be noted here that applications must be submitted latest by 10 PM.

As per KVS, the draw of lots for Balvatika-I & 3 will be held on March 28, 2025.

The reservation of seats will be as per KVS Admission Guidelines 2025-26 and age for Balvatika-1, 2 & 3 will be 3 to 4 years, 4 to 5 years and 5 to 6 years respectively as on 31.03.2025, KVS said.

Also read: IIT JAM Scorecard 2025 today, steps to download at jam2025.iitd.ac.in and other details

Furthermore, no fee will be charged to the children admitted under the 25% quota prescribed under the RTE Act 2009.

As per KVS, after the children are admitted in Class-I under the RTE Act, they will continue to avail exemptions and concessions till class VIII.

Also read: IIT Delhi begins registration for PG, PhD admissions 2025; eligibility, list of courses and more

KVS Admissions 2025: How to apply

The steps mentioned below may be followed to apply for admissions at KVS:

1. Visit the official website at kvsangathan.nic.in.

2. On the home page, click on KVS Admission 2025 notice

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will get the registration links for Balvatika 1 & 3 and Class 1.

4. Click on the link provided.

5. Enter details to register online and login to the account.

6. Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Also read: GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Answer Key 2025: Last day to submit objections at gseb.org, window closes at 6 PM

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.