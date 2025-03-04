Macquarie University and TISS Hyderabad open admission for dual degree programme, details inside

Macquarie University, Australia and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, announced admissions for MA in Public Policy and International Relations, an international dual-degree programme. The course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students an opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure(HT file)

About the programme:

The two-year programme aims to nurture future leaders in policymaking, diplomacy, and global governance. The course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students an opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure, mentioned the press release.

The dual-degree programme awards two postgraduate degrees – MA in Public Policy from TISS Hyderabad and Master of International Relations from Macquarie University, Sydney.

Students spend the first year at TISS Hyderabad, where they focus on public policy, institutional frameworks, and governance through classroom learning and two internship opportunities.

The second year at Macquarie University delves into international relations, regional dynamics, and global diplomacy, equipping students to engage with policymaking at the highest international levels.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants with an undergraduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Admission will be based on academic performance, English language proficiency, and a selection process.

The application deadline is March 20, 2025.

Scholarship:

Macquarie University offers generous scholarships for the second year, subject to students meeting eligibility criteria.

For more information, visit the official website.

