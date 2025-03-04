Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Macquarie University and TISS Hyderabad open admission for dual degree programme, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 04, 2025 04:26 PM IST

The two-year programme aims to nurture future leaders in policymaking, diplomacy, and global governance

Macquarie University, Australia and Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Hyderabad, announced admissions for MA in Public Policy and International Relations, an international dual-degree programme.

The course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students an opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure(HT file)
The course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students an opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure(HT file)

About the programme:

The two-year programme aims to nurture future leaders in policymaking, diplomacy, and global governance. The course aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and offers students an opportunity to gain both theoretical insights and practical exposure, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: TS SSC Hall Ticket 2025: Here's what we know about BSE Telangana Class 10th hall ticket release date

The dual-degree programme awards two postgraduate degrees – MA in Public Policy from TISS Hyderabad and Master of International Relations from Macquarie University, Sydney.

Students spend the first year at TISS Hyderabad, where they focus on public policy, institutional frameworks, and governance through classroom learning and two internship opportunities.

Also Read: UK Global Talent Visa: From eligibility criteria to documents needed, all you need to know

The second year at Macquarie University delves into international relations, regional dynamics, and global diplomacy, equipping students to engage with policymaking at the highest international levels.

Eligibility Criteria:

Applicants with an undergraduate degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Admission will be based on academic performance, English language proficiency, and a selection process.

The application deadline is March 20, 2025.

Scholarship:

Macquarie University offers generous scholarships for the second year, subject to students meeting eligibility criteria.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: Shiv Nadar University launches life sciences research program on National Science Day

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On