MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 releasing today at fe2024.mahacet.org, here’s how to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 on August 14, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the counselling round can check the result on the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org. MHT CET provisional allotment result for CAP Round 1 releasing today, here’s how to check (Representational image)

The candidates who have been allotted a seat can accept the offered seat through his/her login as per Allotment of CAP Round I from August 16 to August 18, 2024. Candidates who have been allotted the seat as per their first preference in Round I (auto freezed) shall pay the seat acceptance fee by online mode through their login. Such candidates shall not be eligible for participation in subsequent Rounds.

A Candidate who has been allotted a seat shall download the “Provisional Seat Allotment Letter”. To check and download the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

MHT CET provisional allotment result: How to check

Visit the official website of MHT CET at fe2024.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET provisional allotment result link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the allotment result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs. 1,000/- for all Candidates. The candidate has to pay the Seat Acceptance Fee during first seat acceptance only. This fee shall be treated as non-refundable processing fee. The Seat Acceptance fees is to be paid through His/ Her Own login by ONLINE MODE only. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MHT CET.