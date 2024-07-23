NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Round 2 registration, choice filling begins at mcc.nic.in, link here

Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 2 choice filling process on July 23, 2024. Candidates who want to fill in the choices can do it through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG 2024 SC Verdict Live Updates NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Round 2 choice filling begins, link here

As per the counselling schedule, registration process was started on July 22 and choice filling on July 23, 2024. The last date to apply and last date to fill choices is till July 28, 2024. The choice locking facility will start from 4 pm of July 28 upto 11.55 pm of July 28, 2024.

NEET MDS 2024 Counselling: Steps to register and fill choices

All the interested candidates can apply online and fill the choices through the official website by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on NEET MDS 2024 Counselling Round 2 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

The application form is available.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees and submit it.

Once done, now fill the choices and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The processing of seat allotment will be done from July 29 to July 30, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be announced on July 31, 2024 and reporting to allotted colleges will begin on August 1 and will end on August 7, 2024. The verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC will be done from August 8 to August 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Committee has also released the newly seats for round 2 MDS counselling 2024 and virtual vacancy list for round 2 counselling on the official website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MCC.