The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC will begin the Round 2 choice-filling process of NEET UG Counselling 2024 on September 6, 2024. Candidates who have registered themselves for Round 2 can fill in the choices through the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in. NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 choice filling begins today at mcc.gov.in(Hindustan Times)

As per the official schedule, the last date to fill the choices for Round 2 is September 10, 2024. The seat allotment process will begin on September 11 and will close on September 12, 2024. The Round 2 seat allotment result will be out on September 13, 2024.

All candidates who have acquired a seat in Round 2 can report to the allotted college from September 14 to September 20, 2024. The data will be verified from September 21 to September 22, 2024.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: How to fill choices online

Visit the official website of MCC at mcc.nic.in.

Click on registration link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Enter the choices and click on submit.

Once done, download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The third round of MCC NEET UG counselling will begin on September 26 and end on October 13, 2024. The online stray vacancy round for all India quota (AIQ) seats and seats at deemed universities, central universities (MBBS/BDS/BSc Nursing) will begin on October 16 and end on October 30, 2024.

The Round 2 registration process is ongoing. Candidates who still have not applied for the counselling round can find the link through the official website of MCC NEET UG. The last date to register for Round 2 will be September 10, 2024. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of MCC.