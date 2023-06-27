Home / Education / Admissions / OFSS Bihar Inter 1st selection list 2023 released on ofssbihar.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2023 02:49 PM IST

OFSS Bihar 1st Selection List 2023: Candidates can download their intimation letters and check cut-offs on ofssbihar.in.

OFSS Bihar 1st Merit List 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has published the first selection or merit list for admission to Intermediate classes. Candidates can check it on ofssbihar.in.

Candidates can download intimation letters for admission purposes using application reference number or barcode number and date of birth.

District-wise cut-off marks for the first round have also been published.

As per a notification shared by BSEB, candidates who have been shortlisted in the OFSS Bihar first selection list 2023 have to complete their admission formalities by July 3.

Those who have been selected for admission under the first list but do not complete admissions will be removed from the OFSS system and will not be included in further merit lists, it added.

Those who are not happy with their allotment and want a different college or stream must also complete admission under the first round and only then they will be allowed to apply for slide-up in the upcoming rounds, BSEB has informed.

After taking admission to the college allotted as per the OFSS Bihar 1st selection list, candidates can apply online for slide-up till July 4.

