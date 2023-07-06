SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023 released at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s how to check

Student Academic Management System, Odisha has released SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023 on July 6, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the higher secondary school can check the first merit list through the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in. SAMS Odisha 1st Merit List 2023 Live Updates SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023 out at samsodisha.gov.in, here’s how to check

SAMS Odisha + 2 Merit List 2023: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SAMS Odisha at samsodisha.gov.in.

Click on Higher Secondary link available on the official page.

A new page will open where candidates can click on Higher Secondary link.

A new page will open where first merit list will be displayed.

Click on the merit list and fill the required details.

Click on submit and the merit list will be displayed on the screen.

Check the merit list and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the official schedule, the reporting and updation of required documents for the selected school will begin from July 7 and will end on July 13 up to 6 pm. Candidates can request for slide-up after taking admission under the first round from July 8 to 14 (9 am). For more related details candidates can check the official site of SAMS Odisha.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON