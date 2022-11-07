SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 second merit list out at samsodisha.gov.in, get link
Published on Nov 07, 2022 05:06 PM IST
SAMS Odisha has released the Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List at samsodisha.gov.in.
Student Academic Management System, SAMS Odisha has released the Odisha Plus 3 Admissions Phase 2 Second Merit List. All the registered candidates for the phase 2 can download the merit list on the official website at samsodisha.gov.in.
Candidates have to report at allotted colleges from November 9 to November 11. The data updating will also start for the selected applicants from November 9, 2022, till November 12, 2022.
SAMS Odisha Plus 3 Phase 2 merit list: How to check
Visit the official website at samsodisha.gov.in
Click on the Plus 3 link
A new page will be displayed on the screen
Click on the phase 2 merit list link
Check and and download the page.
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics