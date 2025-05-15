Shape the future of innovation with IITM Pravartak’s Generative AI and Machine Learning Programme

Generative AI is redefining what machines can do—from composing poetry and generating realistic images to building chatbots and synthesising code. It is one of the most transformative technologies of our era, with applications spreading across sectors such as healthcare, marketing, fintech, education, and media. As organisations explore intelligent automation and AI-enhanced content generation, professionals with deep expertise in Gen AI and machine learning (ML) are increasingly in demand. Master Generative AI and Machine Learning with IITM Pravartak’s expert-led professional certificate programme.

Recognising this growing need, IITM Pravartak, the technology innovation hub of IIT Madras, in collaboration with Emeritus, has launched the Professional Certificate Programme in Generative AI and Machine Learning. This nine-month online programme is tailored to equip working professionals and aspiring AI practitioners with the tools, skills, and specialisations required to lead Gen AI innovation at scale.

Who should join this programme?

This cutting-edge programme is ideal for:

Data Scientists and Data Analysts: Looking to advance their skills in cutting-edge AI and ML techniques and tools

Looking to advance their skills in cutting-edge AI and ML techniques and tools Software Engineers: Seeking to transition into GenAI and ML roles or enhance their existing projects with AI capabilities

Seeking to transition into GenAI and ML roles or enhance their existing projects with AI capabilities Business Analysts and Consultants: Aiming to leverage GenAI to drive data-driven insights and decision-making

Aiming to leverage GenAI to drive data-driven insights and decision-making Product Managers and Product Owners: Interested in incorporating GenAI and ML into product development and strategy

Interested in incorporating GenAI and ML into product development and strategy Executives and Leaders:Aspiring to understand the strategic implications of GenAI and ML

What you will gain by the end of the programme

Build and Fine-Tune LLMs: Learn to train and deploy Large Language Models using transformers and open-source frameworks. Master Advanced Gen AI Techniques: Gain expertise in topics such as prompt engineering, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), diffusion models, and GANs. Choose a Specialisation Track: Opt for either theAdvanced LLMs Specialisation or theComputer Vision Specialisation, both designed for targeted skill development. Develop Production-Ready Applications: Use APIs and libraries like LangChain and Hugging Face to create deployable models. Understand Ethical AI: Learn principles of responsible AI development and governance.

What makes this programme stand out?

Expert guidance from IIT Madras faculty

Learn from some of India’s leading AI researchers and educators from IIT Madras such as Prof. C. Chandra Sekhar, HoD of CSE Department at IIT Madras (2019-22) and Prof. Ganapathy Krishnamurthy – globally renowned faculty members with expertise in deep learning, NLP, and computer vision.

Comprehensive curriculum with real-world focus

The curriculum is designed for practical implementation, covering topics such as:

Foundations of Generative AI and Deep Learning

Transformers and Language Modelling

LLM Architectures and Fine-Tuning

Computer Vision and Multimodal Learning

Diffusion Models and Prompt Engineering

Evaluation Metrics, Tools, and Gen AI Deployment

You’ll gain fluency in the core and emerging tools and concepts driving the Gen AI revolution.

Gain an edge with in-demand GenAI specialisations

Professionals equipped with practical expertise in high-growth domains of Generative AI and ML are better positioned to drive impact. This programme will allow you to specialise in either Advanced Large Language Models or Computer Vision—two of the most sought-after areas shaping the future of AI.

Hands-on experience with industry-leading tools

You will work with over 15 widely used tools and frameworks including TensorFlow, Keras, Scikit-Learn, Gradio, PyCaret, and others. The programme features cloud-based labs and guided exercises, offering a practical, industry-relevant learning experience from day one.

Flexible, online learning with live sessions

This is a fully online, faculty-led programme with:

Pre-recorded lectures

Weekly live interactive sessions

Hands-on projects

Industry case studies and collaborative peer discussions

Optional two-day campus immersion at IIT Madras Research Park

Network with faculty, researchers, and peers at an optional immersion at the IIT Madras Research Park, experiencing India’s premier innovation and R&D ecosystem.

Career growth and support

Participants also benefit from Emeritus Career Services, including:

Smart CV and LinkedIn profile building

Access to IIMJobs Pro Membership

Interview preparation tools

These services are designed to help you transition confidently into advanced roles in Gen AI and ML.

Programme details

Start Date : June 30, 2025

: June 30, 2025 Duration : 7 months

: 7 months Commitment : 8–10 hours per week

: 8–10 hours per week Fee: ₹ 1,65,000 + GST

Flexible payment options available.

In conclusion

The Professional Certificate Programme in Generative AI and Machine Learning by IITM Pravartak is your gateway to mastering the most in-demand technology of the decade. With expert guidance, a practical curriculum, and a choice of specialisations, this programme empowers you to lead and innovate in an AI-first world.

