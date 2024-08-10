TNEA Counselling 2024: Provisional allotment result out at tneaonline.org, choice filling begins

Directorate of Technical Education, Chennai has released TNEA Counselling 2024 provisional allotment result. Candidates who have registered themselves for the counselling round can check the list on the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org. TNEA Counselling 2024: Provisional allotment result out, choice filling begins

The choice filling have already started and can be done till August 12, 2024. Candidates will have to login and complete the choice filling before 5 pm tomorrow. Candidates will have to exercise their choices of colleges and branches based on their preferences. The order of choices is important and a candidate can exercise any number of choices.

Provisional allotment has been released for first round upward movement candidates, for Differently Abled, Sports and Ex-Servicemen Category candidates and for Govt.School Students (7.5%) Differently Abled, Sports and Ex-Servicemen Category candidates.

TNEA Counselling 2024: How to provisional allotment result

To check the provisional allotment list, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of TNEA at tneaonline.org.

Click on TNEA Counselling 2024 provisional allotment link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and provisional allotment will be displayed.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Counseling will be conducted online in 3 rounds and candidates will participate in corresponding rounds based on their rank. Each round will have 4 stages a) Choice Filling b) Allotment c) Confirmation of Allotment d) Reporting to College/TFC and payment of fees depending upon their confirmation.

Candidates allotment will be based on the preferential order of choices according to their rank, community and availability of seats. The candidate must confirm the seat within 2 days from the date of allotment. Non-confirmation of the allotted seat by the candidate will lead to loss of his/her seat and the candidate will be moved to the next round. For more related details candidates can check the official website of TNEA.