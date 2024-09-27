TS EAMCET allotment result for Pharmacy courses today at tgeapcet.nic.in, here's what happens next

TS EAMCET Pharmacy Allotment Result 2024: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will announce seat allotment results for the TS EAMCET (EAPCET) counselling for Pharmacy courses today, September 27. Candidates who have qualified in the entrance test and participated in the B Pharmacy and Pharm D counselling will get their seat allotment results at tgeapcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Pharmacy seat allotment result today at tgeapcet.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates had to exercise web options between September 24 and 25. They were allowed to freeze their options on September 25.

After the announcement of the provisional seat allotment result, selected candidates need to self-report through the website and pay the tuition fee between September 27 and 28.

They have to report at the allotted colleges between September 28 and 29. Colleges will upload details of joined candidates by September 30.

TS EAMCET allotment result for Pharmacy courses: How to check

Go to the official website of TSCHE, tgeapcet.nic.in. Open the seat allotment result link for Pharmacy courses. If required, provide your login credentials. Submit and check your result. Download the allotment order.

As per the official notification, only those candidates who had their certificates already verified were eligible to exercise web options.

Candidates who participated in the EAMCET counselling for Engineering courses and took admission were not eligible to exercise web options.

The TSCHE informed that there will be only one phase of counselling for Pharmacy courses.

For any assistance regarding the TS EAMCET counselling, candidates can contact the council on its help desk phone numbers – 7660009768, 7660009769. They can also email at tgcets.telangana@gmail.com.

They should also visit the official website of for TS EAMCET counselling regularly for admission-related updates.