Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE will release TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 1 on or before July 16, 2023. Candidates who have registered themselves for the Phase 1 counselling round can check the allotment result through the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in. TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 1 to release by July 16 at tseamcet.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To release the allotment result, the official website has been closed. The notice on website reads, “TS EAMCET website is closed for processing of allotment.”

As per the revised schedule, the registration was started again on July 7 and ended on July 8, 2023. Candidates can make payment of tuition fee and can self report through website from July 16 to July 22, 2023.

TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023: How to download

To check the seat allotment result, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of TS EAMCET at tseamcet.nic.in.

Click on TS EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2023 for Phase 1 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official site of TS EAMCET.

