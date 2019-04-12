AP Inter Results 2019 declared. Girls outscore boys in Andhra Pradesh, check all details here

Girls outscored boys in both first year and second year intermediate (Class 11 and 12) examinations conducted by Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education.

BIE secretary B Udayalakshmi released the Andhra Pradesh Intermediate examination results at her chamber in state secretariat in Amaravati on Friday. “The examinations commenced on February 27 and concluded on March 18. Results are being declared within 24 days of the conduct of the examinations,” she said.

In all, 10,17,600 students appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Inter examinations, including 5,07,302 for the first year and 5,10,298 for the second year.

Udayalakshmi said only 60 per cent of the students passed out in the first year, nearly 72 per cent students cleared the second year examinations. While girls achieved a pass percentage of 75, boys secured a pass percentage of 69 in the second year. In the first year, girls secured 64 per cent and boys 56 per cent.

While government colleges achieved a pass percentage of 65.70, government-aided institutions achieved 66 per cent and private colleges 78 per cent results, she said.

Out of 13 districts in the Andhra Pradesh, Krishna district topped in the pass percentage with 81 per cent in second year and 72 per cent in first year. It was followed by Chittoor 76 per cent and Nellore, West Godavari and Guntur with 74 per cent results in the second year. Vizianagaram with 62 per cent remained at the bottom.

For the first time, Andhra Pradesh Inter results were declared in grading points system; as such, the students will not be able to know the marks they have obtained in the examinations. Interestingly, only 9,340 students got 10/10 grade points.

The advanced supplementary examinations for the failed students will be held on May 14 and the last date for payment of fees is April 24, the BIE secretary said.

