Art learning should be non-threatening activity, NCERT tell schools

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 11:51 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Art learning should be non-threatening activity, NCERT tell schools. (Representational image)
Art learning should be non-threatening activity, NCERT tell schools. (Representational image)(Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)
         

Art learning should be a “non-threatening” activity where a student can perform without the fear of being judged, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) told schools.

Do not comment on a child’s artistic capabilities, do not compare children’s artwork, assess the process and not the product, and treat art as a tool rather than subject, are among the guidelines that the NCERT has prepared for art teachers in schools.

“Art learning should be a non-threatening activity where children perform without any fear of failure or being judged. The teacher should not comment on the artistic quality of a child, not compare artwork of one student with another and not arrive to the classroom with preconceived notions. Every child should be appreciated for the process of creation and not for the product,” according to the 84-page guidelines on Art Integrated Learning (AIL).

“The facilitator should not reflect his or her own biases or allows the attitude to pervade the interactions with the student. The assessment should be a joyful activity, where every child gets an equal opportunity to participate and get acknowledged without competing with another,” it added.

The teachers have been advised to have flexible seating arrangement in class which provides space for activities with free movement of children and teachers.

The guidelines have been formed by a team of educators in association with Jamia Millia Islamia on basis of a year-long study conducted in 34 municipal corporation schools.

The council has outlined separate guidelines for teaching of art at pre-primary, primary and upper primary level detailing capacity building, planning of activities, planning time and resources, classroom management and community involvement.

“Introducing art as a resource will require re-orienting the school system in the use of it as pedagogical tool. All stakeholders of school education, including the school management need to be oriented to understand the importance and the relevance of this pedagogy. Ensure that arts education is accessible as a fundamental and sustainable component of a high quality renewal of education,” a senior NCERT official said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 11:51 IST

