Bar Council of India issues certificates to AIBE 18 qualified candidates, here's how to collect it

AIBE 18: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday informed that the Certificate of Practice (COP) for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE) have been dispatched to the state bar councils. Candidates who have qualified in AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18 can collect the COP from their respective state bar councils. AIBE 18: BCI issues Certificate of Practice (COP) for the 18th All India Bar Examination(HT Photo)

AIBE 18 certificates have been released for all state bar councils, except for Karnataka.

“For any queries or assistance regarding the collection process, please contact your respective State Bar Councils directly. Please note that the COP for candidates under the Karnataka State Bar Council will be released soon. A separate notification will be issued once they are available,” the BCI said.

Read the notification here

The COP, awarded to those who pass the bar examination, is an essential component of legal practice. It enables advocates to practice, and represent clients in Indian courts.

About AIBE 18 exam

The result of the 18th All India Bar Examination was announced on March 23.

Seven questions asked in the exam were withdrawn and the result was prepared based on 93 questions instead of 100.

After the change, the pass marks for the general and OBC categories were calculated as 45 per cent or 93 marks, which rounded up to 42 marks.

For SC, ST and disabled category candidates, the pass mark were calculated as 40 per cent marks which was 37 marks.