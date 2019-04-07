Bihar Board 10th Result 2019: Out of 18 toppers, 16 are from Simultala Awasiya Vidayala

Simultala Awasiya Vidayala (SAV), Jamui, has again hogged the limelight in the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) matriculation exam, the results of which were announced on Saturday. Out of 18 students, whose names figured in the merit list, 16 are from SAV.

This is not the first time that the students have brought laurels to the school. The school has been producing toppers for the last three consecutive years.

This year Sawan Raj Bharti from SAV scored 97.25% and secured the top position in the state while his schoolmate Rounit Raj with 96.6% and Priyanshu Raj with 96.2% bagged second and third position respectively. Adarsh Ranjan ,Aditya Roy, and Praveen Prakhar shared the 4th position by scoring 96% marks while Harsh Kumar and Roshan Kumar came fifth by scoring 95.8% marks.

In 2018 also, all the top three positions were occupied by girls. Prerna Raj from SAV topped the board exams while Shikha Kumari and Anupriya secured second and third position repectively. Out of 42 toppers, 16 boys and 26 girls were from SAV. Prerna Raj scored 457 marks out of 500. The second rank was shared by two girls, Pragya and Shikha Kumari who had scored 454 marks, again from SAV, Jamui. Third rank holder was Anupriya Kumari with 452 marks, who is also a student of SAV.

SAV has performed spectacularly for the fourth year in a row. According to the officials, out of 23 students, who were placed in top 10 list in 2018, 16 are from SAV.

In 2016, a total number of 107 students from this school scored higher than 90%. Not only this, in the year 2015, SAV had created a history by giving 30 toppers out of the list of 31 toppers. Besides, 89 students scored more than 90% in the exam.

According to official website of the SAV, the concept of Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is designed on the basis of four of major aspects; Gurulkul Education System, Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam, Center of excellence and Sense of belongingness.

“Simultala Awasiya Vidyalay had been a result of Bihar government’s sincere desire to prepare talented students from underprivileged sections of the society as the world leaders in various fields,” Dr. Rajiv Ranjan, Principal, Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya writes in note on the website.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 08:12 IST