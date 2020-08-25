Bihar Chief Minister inaugurates higher secondary schools in 3,304 panchayats

education

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:07 IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a number of new higher secondary schools and several upgraded ones in 3,304 panchayats across the state.

Of the 8,386 panchayats in the state, 5,082 have higher secondary schools, and remaining 3,304 have been covered now, he said.

“Studies at Class IX will begin in these schools in the current academic year of 2020-21,” a statement quoted him as saying.

The Bihar government had earlier announced that higher secondary schools would be opened in all the panchayats of the state by April this year.

He said spread of education among girls would result in a drop in the fertility rate.

Citing a study, the chief mister said the fertility rate in the state was found to be on par with the national average or even lower among women who had studied up to Class XII.

Kumar said his government recruited around 3.5 lakh teachers and decided to provide them several benefits.

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Bihar government had announced a slew of benefits for 3.5 lakh contractual teachers appointed by panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

“We have decided to implement a 15 per cent salary hike for these teachers from April 1, 2021,” Kumar added.