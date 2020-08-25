e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 25, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Bihar Chief Minister inaugurates higher secondary schools in 3,304 panchayats

Bihar Chief Minister inaugurates higher secondary schools in 3,304 panchayats

Of the 8,386 panchayats in the state, 5,082 have higher secondary schools, and remaining 3,304 have been covered now, he said.

education Updated: Aug 25, 2020 10:07 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Patna
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(HT file)
         

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday inaugurated a number of new higher secondary schools and several upgraded ones in 3,304 panchayats across the state.

Of the 8,386 panchayats in the state, 5,082 have higher secondary schools, and remaining 3,304 have been covered now, he said.

“Studies at Class IX will begin in these schools in the current academic year of 2020-21,” a statement quoted him as saying.

The Bihar government had earlier announced that higher secondary schools would be opened in all the panchayats of the state by April this year.

He said spread of education among girls would result in a drop in the fertility rate.

Citing a study, the chief mister said the fertility rate in the state was found to be on par with the national average or even lower among women who had studied up to Class XII.

Kumar said his government recruited around 3.5 lakh teachers and decided to provide them several benefits.

With an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections in the state, the Bihar government had announced a slew of benefits for 3.5 lakh contractual teachers appointed by panchayati raj institutions and urban local bodies.

“We have decided to implement a 15 per cent salary hike for these teachers from April 1, 2021,” Kumar added.

tags
top news
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Raigad building collapse: President Kovind, PM Modi extend condolences to victims’ families
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
Pulwama attack: NIA to file chargesheet today; name Masood Azhar and Pakistan
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
SC to hear two contempt of court cases against Prashant Bhushan today
Third serological survey in Delhi from Sept 1 to 5
Third serological survey in Delhi from Sept 1 to 5
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
Eight assembly seats vacant in Uttar Pradesh, EC to decide on bypolls
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
WHO’s global COVAX plan: All you need to know about Covid-19 vaccine access plan
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Bengal braces for three-pronged assault of Covid, flood and dengue
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
Watch: PoK residents protest against construction of dams by Pakistan & China
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCOVID-19Raigad building collapseAmitabh BachchanPrashant BhushanSushant Singh RajoutVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In