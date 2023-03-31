Bihar School Examination Board has declared Bihar Class 10th Result 2023. The result has been declared by the Board at the press conference. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 examination can check their BSEB Matric Result through the official site of BSEB at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and on results.biharboardonline.com. For updates follow the blog. Bihar Class 10th Result 2023 Declared: How to check BSEB Matric Result

Appeared candidates can also check their marks on the HT Portal Education page.

Check class 10th result on HT Portal (Available Now)

Check class 10th result here

To check the result on the official website, candidates can follow the steps given below.

· Visit the official site of BSEB at results.biharboardonline.com.

· Click the Bihar Class 10th Result 2023 link on the home page.

· Enter the login details and click on submit.

· Your result will be displayed on the screen.

· Check the result and download the page.

· Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

BSEB conducted Class 10 board exams from February 14 to February 22, 2023. Around 17 lakh candidates have registered themselves for the examination. The evaluation process was started on March 1 and ended on March 12, 2023. Candidates can check more related details on the official site of BSEB.