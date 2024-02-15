CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10th, 12th final exams begin

CBSE Board Exam 2024 Live Updates: Class 10 and 12 final examinations of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started on Thursday, February 15. On the first day, Class 10 students are appearing for Painting, Rai, Gurung, Tamang and Sherpa papers while Class 12 students will appear for Entrepreneurship, Kokborok, Capital Market Operation and Physical Activity Trainer papers on the first day. Both Class 10 and Class 12 exams started at 10:30 am. ...Read More

Admit cards of CBSE Class 10 and 12 board exams were released on cbse.gov.in ahead of the examinations.

Over 39 lakh students are appearing for CBSE board exams this year, which include 5,80,192 students in Delhi. The board has issued a special advisory for them in view of the farmers’ march towards the city.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Delhi, it is expected that there will be traffic-related issues which may cause a delay in reaching the examination centre... Therefore, all students are advised to leave their homes early so that they can arrive on time as per the instructions issued by CBSE. It is advisable to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly,” the board said.

