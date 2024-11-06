CBSE Board Exam 2024: Where to check Class 10, 12 date sheets once released

CBSE Board Exam 2025 Date Sheet: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams 2025 from February 15 onwards and subject-wise detailed date sheets are awaited. Once released, candidates will be able to download the CBSE board exam timetables from cbse.gov.in. CBSE Board Exam 2024: Where to check Class 10, 12 date sheets(PTI Photo)

For the 2024 exams, the CBSE released Class 10, 12 date sheets for the 2024 examinations in mid-December. For the 2023 exams, timetables were released in December-end.

Next year, around 44 lakh candidates are expected to appear for the Class 10 and 12 board exams at 8,000 schools across the country and abroad.

The board recently announced that practical examination and internal assessment at winter-bout schools will be held from November 5 to December 5 and for other schools January 1 onwards.

The board has also shared subject-wise distribution of marks for the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams at cbse.gov.in.

The board has asked schools to strictly adhere to the examination by-laws, which includes students must maintain at least 75 per cent of attendance to become eligible for board exams.

“The Board offers a 25% relaxation only in cases of exigencies such as medical emergencies, participation in national or international sports events, and other serious reasons, provided the necessary documentation is submitted,” CBSE said.

Also read: CBSE Board Exams 2025: 75% attendance compulsory to appear for Class 10, 12 exams

How to check CBSE date sheet when released

Go to cbse.gov.in Open the board exam date sheet link for class 10 or class 12 as required Download the PDF and and check the exam dates.

Also read: After surprise inspections, CBSE issues show-cause notice to 27 schools in Delhi, Rajasthan for violating bye-laws

Students preparing for the final examinations can download sample papers from cbseacademic.nic.in and use them to practice and understand the marking scheme and pattern of the examination.