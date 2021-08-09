Karnataka SSLC results 2021 declared, direct link for KSEEB Class 10 marks soon

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka SSLC or class 10th result on its website. Karnataka SSLC result was announced on Monday by Education minister BC Nagesh in a press conference. 99.9% students have passed the exam.

All the candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka SSLC exam can check their results on the official website at https://sslc.karnataka.gov.in/. This year around 8 lakh students will receive their SSLC results. This year due to the COVID-19 situation, the Karnataka SSLC exam could not be held in the traditional format. The exam was held from July 19 and 22, with the exam being shortened to two days and the papers being set in MCQ format.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 Live

Direct link to check the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 (soon)

How to check the Karnataka class 10th result (after it is uploaded)

Visit the official website at http://karresults.nic.in/

Key in your credentials

Click on the submit button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Check and keep the copy of the same for future reference