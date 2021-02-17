Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3
- Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
The exams will be held from 10am to 1.15 pm and students will get 15 minutes time during the start of the exam to read the question paper and verify their particulars.
Schools in Tamil Nadu which shut in March 2020 reopened on January 12. Usually, the exams begin in March but this year it is delayed to May this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The government has also reduced the syllabus for class 10 and class 12 because classes were online due to the pandemic.
Tamil Nadu also goes to assembly polls this year and school teachers are usually given election duty. The election commission is yet to announce the dates for the polls.
In a meeting with chief election commissioner, Sunil Arora last week, the ruling AIADMK-BJP combined have recommended for the elections to be held during the last week of April due to factors such as celebrating Tamil New Year in April and scorching heat in May.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu state board exams to begin on May 3
- Tamil Nadu state board examinations will begin from May 3 and conclude on May 21. The directorate of government examinations announced on Wednesday the schedule for class 12 exams.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB Bihar Board matric examinations 2021 begin
- The Bihar Board Class 10 exams 2021 commenced on Wednesday at various centres across the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
JKBOSE inaugurates two-day textbook translation workshop
- JKBOSE chairman, Professor Veena Pandita inaugurated the workshop, and JKBOSE secretary, Maneesha Sareen, presided over the programme.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next
- According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh schools for classes 9th to 12th to resume from Feb 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mizoram Board class 10 exam schedule 2021 released, check here
- Students can check the Mizoram Class 10 board exams schedule online at mbse.edu.in.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE extends deadline to submit Classes 10, 12 exam form for private candidates
- As per the official notice, the window to submit the examination forms will open from February 22, and close on 25, 2021, until 5 pm.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
West Bengal schools reopen after 11 months for classes 9-12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP board date sheet 2021 for 10th, 12th exam released, check complete schedule
- UP Board Exam Date Sheet 2021: UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the detailed date sheet for high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 exams to begin on April 24
- The UP Board of Intermediate and High School Education will hold high school (class 10) and intermediate (class 12) examination-2021 from April 24, with the high school examination ending on May 10 and intermediate on May 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Class 10, 12 annual exams to begin from April 1 in Jammu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haryana Board's annual secondary, senior secondary exams from April 20
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha HSC exams to begin from May 3
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP residential schools to reopen for Classes 9-12 from Feb 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BSEB class 10 exams 2022 registration window re-opened, here's direct link
- Students of class 9 can register for the BSEB class 10th board exams 2020 online at secondary.biharboardonline.com on or before February 12, 2021.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox