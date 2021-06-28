TS Inter Results 2021: Telangana Class 12 exam results declared, direct link

Telangana Education Minister Sabita Indra Reddy on Monday released the results of the Telangana Intermediate Second Year examination.

Of the 4,51,585 who paid the examination fee, 2,28,754 were girls and 2,22,831 were boys. 1,04,886 students got grade-A and 61,887 got grade-B. 1,08,093 got C grade.

Results are available on the websites http://tsbie.cgg.gov.in, http://examresults.ts.nic.in, http://results.cgg.gov.in.

The Inter-Board provided an opportunity to complain if there was a mistake in the marks memo. Students can call the toll free number 040 24600110.

It may be recalled that the Telangana government had decided to cancel the inter-examinations in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The state government has already finalised guidelines regarding the announcement of the results to this extent.

The marks obtained by the students for various subjects in the first year were given for the second year, too. However, full marks were given for the practical exams in the second year.

Subjects in which students failed in the past were allotted 35 per cent marks and those who had backlogs were allotted 35 marks in the second year.

The guidelines make it clear that 35 per cent marks will be given to those who applied privately.

The Inter Board revealed that tests will be conducted exclusively for students who are not satisfied with the results after the conditions improve.

Direct link to check TS intermediate results

Steps to Check the TS intermediate Class 12th Result

Visit the result website of the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

On the home page find the link to check the class 12th result

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials

Your result will be displayed on the screen.