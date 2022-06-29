TS SSC Results 2022: Telangana Board 10th result releasing tomorrow

Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana will declare TS SSC Results 2022 on June 30, 2022. Telangana Board 10th result will be declared tomorrow at 11.30 am and candidates who have appeared for the examination of Class 10 can check the result on the official site of BSE Telangana on bse.telangana.gov.in.

This year more than 5 lakh candidates have appeared for the Matric examination in the state. The Board conducted the Class 10 examination from May 23 to June 1, 2022. The examination was conducted in offline mode by following all COVID19 instructions issued by the state and central government. TS SSC Result Live Updates

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 10 board examination will have to score a minimum of 35 percent in each subject to qualify the exam. Students are required to pass the theory and practical exams separately.

The TS SSC result will also be available on official website of Manabadi on manabadi.co.in. The result will be announced at the press conference conducted by the Board officials. For more related details candidates can check the official site of BSE Telangana.