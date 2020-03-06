e-paper
BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 expected to be declared soon, here’s the update

BPSC 65th Prelims Result 2020 is expected to be declared anytime now. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 10:15 IST
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
BPSC 65th PT Result 2020
BPSC 65th PT Result 2020(BPSC)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission is expected to declare the result of BPSC 65th preliminary test soon. The 65th BPSC combined competitive exam (PT) was conducted on October 15, 2020 for 421 posts. According to the officials, nearly 4 lakh candidates had registered for the preliminary exam.

According to the official BPSC Calendar, the result of BPSC 65th PT exam will be declared in the first week of March. Now that the first week of March is nearing, candidates can expect the result anytime now.

BPSC has already released the preliminary answer key for BPSC 65th PT exam.

According to a report of Live Hindustan, the commission has called a meeting on Friday after which the result can be announced. However, there is no confirmation of its declaration yet.

Candidates who will clear the BPSC PT exam will have to appear for the main exam. The commission will shortlist around 42100 candidates for Main exam which is 10 times the number of vacancy.

How to check BPSC 65th PT Result 2020: 

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

A PDF file will open that will have the list of shortlisted candidates

Find your name/roll number in the list.

