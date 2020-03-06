BPSC 65th prelims result declared

education

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:10 IST

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 65th combined civil services preliminary exam 2019. Candidates can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the result was to be declared on Thursday, March 5. However, it could not be declared due to some issue.

The BPSC 65th prelim exam was conducted on October 15, 2020 for recruitment against 421 vacancies. A total of 257247 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6517 have been qualified for the main exam.

How to check BPSC 65th PT Result 2020:

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

A PDF file will open that will have the list of shortlisted candidates

Find your name/roll number in the list.