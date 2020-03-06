e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 06, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / BPSC 65th prelims result declared

BPSC 65th prelims result declared

BPSC 65th prelims result has been declared on its official website at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check full details here.

education Updated: Mar 06, 2020 22:10 IST
Nandini
Nandini
BPSC 65th prelims result declared
BPSC 65th prelims result declared(HT File)
         

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the result for 65th combined civil services preliminary exam 2019. Candidates can check their results online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Earlier, the result was to be declared on Thursday, March 5. However, it could not be declared due to some issue.

The BPSC 65th prelim exam was conducted on October 15, 2020 for recruitment against 421 vacancies. A total of 257247 candidates had appeared for the exam out of which 6517 have been qualified for the main exam.

How to check BPSC 65th PT Result 2020: 

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

Click on the result link flashing on the homepage

A PDF file will open that will have the list of shortlisted candidates

Find your name/roll number in the list.

tags
top news
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Yes bank ATMs resume operation after 24-hours
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
Tourism ministry tracking whereabouts of 450 Iranian tourists who came to India in February
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
2 teenagers convicted for Pehlu Khan lynching, months after key accused acquitted
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
‘Yes Bank was fined Rs 1 crore’, says Nirmala Sitharaman recapping crisis
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
Tahir Hussain, suspect in IB staffer’s murder, sent to 7-day police custody
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
6, 6, 6, 6, 6! Dhoni lights up Chepauk ahead of awaited comeback - WATCH
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
‘Just hate playing India’: Aussie pacer ahead of Women’s T20 WC final
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
Guilty movie review: KJo atones for past sins, Kiara Advani is a revelation
trending topics
Coronavirus symptomsMegan SchuttAP ECET 2020Yes Bank crisisYes Bank customerSensexCoronavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News