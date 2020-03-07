e-paper
Home / Education / BPSC 65th PT result 2020 announced, cutoff for general category 97, full details here

BPSC 65th PT result 2020 announced, cutoff for general category 97, full details here

BPSC 65th Prelims result was declared on Friday. This year the highest cutoff for unreserved category rose to 97. Check cutoff for all categories, candidates’ figure, links to download final answer key and detail of 65th main exam here.

education Updated: Mar 07, 2020 10:39 IST
BPSC has announced the result of 65th preliminary test of combined civil service examination on Friday evening. 6517 out of the total 2 lakh 57 thousand 247 candidates qualified the examination. The BPSC 65th prelims exam was conducted on October 15 and a re-exam was conducted on February 17. 35% reservation has been provided to the female candidates.

BPSC has also released the cutoff for the exam. This year, the cutoff for unreserved category is 97 marks while for unreserved female category the cutoff is 91. For EWS it is 92, for EWS female it is 87. The cutoff for SC is 89 while for SC female it is 79. For ST, EBC and EBC female it is 89, 92 and 86, respectively while for BC category, the cutoff is 94.

BPSC Cutoff
BPSC Cutoff ( BPSC )

BPSC 65th PT answer keys

BPSC has also released the final answer keys for both the exams dated October 15 and February 17. The result and final answer key can be checked online at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 65th PT candidates figure:

According to the official notice, out of the total 6517 qualified candidates, 2797 were from unreserved category, 682 from SC, 63 from ST,1140 from EBC. 946 from BC, 213 from BC female and 676 were from EWS category.

BPSC 65th Main Exam:

The 65th BPSC main exam will be held in the month of June. The schedule for BPSC Main exam will be released soon. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for updates. Candidates who have passed the PT will have to appear for the main exam. The qualified candidates will then appear for interview for final selection.

BPSC 65th PT result

Click here for BPSC 65th PT answer key for October 15 exam

Click here for BPSC 65th PT answer key for February 17 exam

