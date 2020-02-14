CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exams 2020 begin tomorrow, 30 lakh students to appear

education

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the class 10th and 12th board exams tomorrow, February 15, 2020. The class 10th board exams will conclude on March 20 while class 12th board exams will conclude on March 30. Around 18 lakh students will take the class 10th board exams while the class 12th board exam will be taken by 12 lakh candidates.

Candidates must reach the examination centre on or before 9.45 AM on the days of exams and be seated in the examination hall on or before 10 AM. No student will be permitted after 10 AM. Candidates have to bring their admit cards along with them without which no student will be allowed to enter.

The CBSE class 10th board exams will be conducted on 5376 centres while the CBSE 12th board exams will be held on 4983 centres.

A total number of 1889878 candidates will take the class 10th exam this year. Out of these, there are 788195 girls, 1101664 boys and 19 transgenders in Class 10th while there are 522819 girls, 684068 boys and 6 transgenders in Class 12th.

There are a total of 23844 candidates in Class X and 16103 in Class XII appearing from foreign schools. Out of these, 23755 candidates are registered for Class X and 15980 for Class XII from private schools whereas 89 candidates in class X and 123 candidates in Class XII will appear from Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Elaborate arrangements have been made for smooth conduct of the exams.

In consonance with the policy of Government of India to promote Sports amongst youths, the Board has decided to facilitate such students who are participating in National/International Sports Events by conducting their Class X/XII Board’s Examinations at the later stage.

In view of Pulwama attack, the Board in 2019 extended certain exemptions to the wards of martyred of Armed Forces and Para- Military Forces. In the same way this year too, CBSE has extended following relaxations to the wards of Armed Forces and Para-Military personnel martyred in the line of duty during this period :-

a)Change of Examination Centre in the same city OR other city.

b)Practical Examinations if missed by candidate, will be allowed by 2nd April, 2020 as per convenience of candidate.

c)If they wish to appear in the examination in any offered subject later, they will be permitted to do so.

Such candidates were advised to request concerned Regional Office through school by 31.01.2020.

Exemptions have been given to special candidates/Children With Special Needs in accordance with Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. In additions to extra time, scribe/reader, computer/laptop (without internet). From this year, all the candidates already registered under CWSN Category, will also be allowed simple basic calculator for Class X & XII Examinations- 2020.