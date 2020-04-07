e-paper
Collins offers free access to textbooks for classes 1-8

Across the country, parents are settling into the idea that the current coronavirus outbreak will require many to take over the responsibility of their children's studies, a statement by Collins Learning said.

education Updated: Apr 07, 2020 17:53 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (Shutterstock)
         

In some good news for parents, Collins Learning has made free online access to student textbooks that combine all subjects in a single grade e-book, for classes 1 through 8 during the lockdown period.

Across the country, parents are settling into the idea that the current coronavirus outbreak will require many to take over the responsibility of their children’s studies, a statement by Collins Learning said.

Collins Digital Home Learning integrates learning and evaluation in an easy-to-use digital blended learning solution. Parents now can get free material on the platform, with various interactive activities and learning tools designed to keep the child engaged while learning supported by many hours of animations and videos.

Talking about the initiative, HarperCollins India CEO Ananth Padmanabhan says, “These new digital textbooks for core subjects English, Maths and Science have many hours of learning and fun including animations, videos, worksheets and practice material, along with a free dictionary.” With a simple child-friendly interface and a newly created multi-subject textbook for each age group between classes 1 and 8, these books will help the child continue learning, he adds.

Collins is the educational publishing division of HarperCollins Publishers and strives to promote holistic development of children of all ages.

