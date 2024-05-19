AIAPGET 2024 application correction window closes today; direct link and list of changes allowed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application form correction window for the All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test or AIAPGET 2024 today, May 19. Candidates who have applied for the examination and need to make changes to the information submitted can do it up to 11:50 pm on exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/. AIAPGET 2024 application correction window closes today (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

An additional fee may be applicable for some corrections. “If there is an impact on the fee, then the additional fee will be charged as applicable. Correction in these fields will be applicable only after payment of an additional fee, if any,” the NTA said.

AIAPGET 2024 correction window: List of changes allowed

Candidates are allowed to change any one of these fields: Name, father's name or mother's name.

Candidates are allowed to change all of these fields: Class 10/equivalent details, Class 12/equivalent details, graduation details, image and signature upload, exam city (within the same state/UT) only, date of birth, gender, category, sub-category/PwBD, graduation details,

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidatesare advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given tothe candidates. The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and (https://exams.nta.ac.in/AIAPGET/) for the latest updates,” the NTA said in its notification.

The entrance test will be held on 6 July 2024 at various examination centres across India and abroad in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. For further information, candidates can visit the official website.