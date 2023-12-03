AIBE 18 admit card 2023 releasing today at allindiabarexamination.com, know how to download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 18 admit card 2023 on December 3 after 5 PM. Candidates can download the AIBE 18 admit card from the official website at www.allindiabarexamination.com. Candidates can download the admit card from www.allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XVII examination is scheduled to be held on December 10. The AIBE XVII exam will be conducted in the pen and paper mode.

“This is to inform you that the admit cards for AIBE-XVIII will be available for download from December 3, 2023, after 5:00 PM. The link and procedure to download the admit card will be shared soon in another notification”, reads the official website.

AIBE 18 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at www.allindiabarexamination.com

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Check the AIBE 18 admit card and take the print for future reference.