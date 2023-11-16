AIBE XVIII: Registration for 18th All India Bar Examination ends today

Registrations for the 18th All India Bar Examination (AIBE XVIII or AIBE 18, 2023) will close today, November 16. Law Graduates can apply for this certification exam on the website allindiabarexamination.com. They can also visit the Bar Council of India (BCI) website, barcouncilofindia.org for updates. AIBE XVIII: 18th All India Bar Examination registration ends today (Representational image)(Unsplash)

The application deadline was extended last month.

As per the revised schedule, the deadline of making payment of the examination fee is November 17. The last date of making corrections to the application form is November 19.

Admit cards will be available for downloading from December 1 to 5 and the exam will be held on December 10.

To pass the AIBE 18 examination, a candidate need to score at least 45 per cent marks if s/he belongs to OBC or open category. For SC, ST and disabled candidates, the minimum pass marks is 40 per cent.

How to register for AIBE 18 2023

Go to the official website, allindiabarexamination.com.

On the home page, open the AIBE XVIII registration link.

Go to new user registration.

Enter the asked details and submit.

Now, login with your credentials.

Fill the application form.

Upload documents, if required and make payment.

Submit your form and save the final page for future uses.