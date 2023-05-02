AIBE(XVII) 2023 re-checking process to begin from May 5, notice here

The application process for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE)'s rechecking of OMR sheets is scheduled to open on May 5. The rechecking application for AIBE 2023 will be accepted by May 15. After the rechecking is completed, the AIBE 17 result 2023 will be updated, and the AIBE 2023 result will be sent to the students' registered email addresses. Candidates who want to have their results/OMR sheets rechecked can submit their applications at www.allindiabarexamination.com. AIBE 2023 re-checking process to begin from May 5

Bar Council of India (BCI) announced the All India Bar Examination XVII (AIBE 17) results on April 28. The candidates are required to pay online fee of ₹200 for re-checking of their OMR sheet.

Candidates who have not uploaded their enrollment certificate by May 15 will get a new notification notifying the opening of the second phase of the re-evaluation.

Notification here