AIIMS INI CET 2023 July exam dates announced at aiimsexams.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Mar 06, 2023 01:27 PM IST

(AIIMS) New Delhi has released the exam dates for the July 2023 session of the (INI CET) 2023.

ByHT Education Desk

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi has announced the exam dates for the July session of the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI CET) 2023. The AIIMS INICET 2023 examination will be conducted on May 7 and the result notification will be released on May 13.

Candidates can check the INI CET 2023 examination dates on the official website at www.aiimsexams.ac.in.

Along with the INI CET exam dates for July 2023, AIIMS Delhi has also released the INI CET PG exam dates for January 2024 as well as all other 2023 exam dates. THE INI CET PG test for January 2024 will take place on November 5.

INI-CET is conducted for admission to PG (MD/MS/M.Ch (6 years) DM(6 years)/MDS) at AIIMS, New Delhi, Bhopal, Bhubaneswar, Jodhpur, Nagpur, Patna, Raipur, Rishikesh, Bibinagar, Bathinda, JIPMER Puducherry, NIMHANS Bengaluru, PGIMER Chandigarh and other institutes of National Importance.

The tentative schedule for the examination to be held in the year 2023- 2024 is available on the official website.

